‘Ram in our hearts, Constitution in hands’: AAP holds Tiranga Yatra

The Aam Aadmi Party organised a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Ayodhya on Tuesday, saying it had Lord Ram in its hearts and the Constitution in its hands.

The party, which has plans to organise similar marches across the state, accused the BJP of practising fake nationalism and claimed that the AAP was organising the Tiranga Yatras with the aim of freeing Uttar Pradesh from “corruption, loot, rioters and goons”.

The march in Ayodhya began in the district’s Gulab Badi area at 2 pm, and concluded at Gandhi Park around 5 pm. Among those who participated in the yatra were Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

After the event, Sisodia told reporters that AAP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, and that it would take inspiration from the ideals of Ram. “We have Shri Ram in our hearts and the Constitution in our hands,” Sisodia said. “Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister in India who is running the government by following the ideals of Ram Lalla. Today, Lord Ram is discussed in other parties, but we all know what is happening in his name.”

The Delhi deputy chief minister claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government was “neither of the common people nor of Shri Ram”. He added, “Even after 75 years of Independence, instead of giving their due to those who give us food, it is very shameful that they are calling farmers goondas, goons and terrorists. Even after 75 years of Independence, this behaviour with our ‘annadata [provider of food]’ is extremely shameful.”

Sisodia also alleged that in the last four and a half years, the state government had promoted goonda raj instead of ending it.