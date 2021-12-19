scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Rakesh Tikait rules out contesting Uttar Pradesh elections

🔴 Tikait, a Jat leader from west Uttar Pradesh, made the remark after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on December 16 he would welcome if the farm leader fought the state elections from an SP ticket.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
Updated: December 19, 2021 4:09:06 am
Rakesh Tikait, haratiya Kisan Union BKU, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTikait said he will not contest polls. "We will keep an eye on working of the government by remaining outside," he told reporters in UP’s Shamli. (File)

I have no intention of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh nor the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait – one of the prominent faces of the farmers’ year-long agitation – said on Saturday.

Tikait, a Jat leader from west Uttar Pradesh, made the remark after Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on December 16 he would welcome if the farm leader fought the state elections from an SP ticket.

Thanking Yadav for the invitation, Tikait said he will not contest polls. “We will keep an eye on working of the government by remaining outside,” he told reporters in UP’s Shamli. “I will neither contest upcoming UP elections and nor the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” he said.

