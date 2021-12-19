Rakesh Tikait rules out contesting Uttar Pradesh elections

I have no intention of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh nor the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait – one of the prominent faces of the farmers’ year-long agitation – said on Saturday.

Tikait, a Jat leader from west Uttar Pradesh, made the remark after Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on December 16 he would welcome if the farm leader fought the state elections from an SP ticket.

Thanking Yadav for the invitation, Tikait said he will not contest polls. “We will keep an eye on working of the government by remaining outside,” he told reporters in UP’s Shamli. “I will neither contest upcoming UP elections and nor the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” he said.