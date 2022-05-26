Rajya Sabha polls: Javed Ali is 2nd nominee of SP, third yet to be decided

Javed Ali Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh as a SP candidate. Khan (59), who represented the SP in the Upper House of Parliament from 2014 to 2020, filed his nomination in the presence of party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Ambika Chowdhury.

A student of Political Science Jamia Millia Islamia, Ali is considered to be close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Ram Gopal Yadav. Khan had also unsuccessfully contested the 2007 Assembly elections from the Thakurdwara seat in Moradabad.

With 273 MLAs, the ruling BJP will be able to get eight members elected to Rajya Sabha, while SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with 125 legislators will be able to send three candidates.

Sources in the SP said that after nominating former Congress leader Kapil Sibal and Ali, the third SP candidate could be former MP and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav.

