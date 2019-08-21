Raju Pal murder case: Ex-MP, ex-MLA among 10 named in CBI chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother, former MLA Ashraf, alias Khalid Azim, in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. The BSP MLA was killed, along with two others, in Prayagraj in January 2005.

The agency claimed there is oral and documentary evidences against them.

Ashraf, who is wanted in three cases including a murder, carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on head, even as Prayagraj police have requested the state government to increase the reward to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The agency has given clean chit to seven other accused, who were earlier chargesheeted by the local police and later by UP Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), stating that they did not find any evidence against them.

The CBI, which is investigating the case on the direction of the Supreme Court, filed the charge sheet in a local court of Lucknow early this month. The court has fixed August 30 as the next date of hearing.

The agency stated that the murder was a fallout of political rivalry.

During investigation the CBI recorded statements of Raju’s associates who were present at the spot, local shopkeepers and bystanders who took names of 10 people, including Ashraf, said the probe agency. Among the 10, nine have been chargesheeted by the CBI, while one Nafees Kalia, alias Nafis Ahmad have died. The agency also stated the call record of Ashraf’s cellphone confirmed he was present at the crime scene.

The seven people given clean chit are Ashiq, alias Malli, Azaz Akhtar, Akbar, Dinesh Pasi, Muslim, alias Guddu, Gufran Ahmad and Mutaisan.

Apart from Atiq, four other accused — Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Javed and Gulphool alias Rafiq Ahmad — are lodged in jail, but in another case. Atiq, who had got bail in the Raju Pal murder case, was recently shifted to Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, following a Supreme Court order, while others are lodged in Naini jail in Prayagraj.

Other accused, Ashraf, Ranjeet Pal, Israr Ahmed and Gulhasan are presently out on bail. The tenth accused, Abdul Kavi, is still on the run and police have attached his property on a court directive.

According to prosecution, on January 25, 2005, the assailants had intercepted Raju’s vehicle at Neeva crossing under Dhoomanganj police station and opened fire on him. Raju, along with his associates, was returning home when the assailants came on two four-wheelers and blocked his way.

Raju and his two associates, Devilal Pal and Sandeep Yadav, were killed in the firing, while three others, Ruksana, Saif, alias Saifulla, and Om Prakash Pal suffered bullet injuries.

On the same day, Raju’s wife Pooja Pal lodged an FIR against Atiq, Ashraf and seven unidentified people at Dhoomanganj police station on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, murder and criminal conspiracy. The incident happened just nine days after they got married.

Prayagraj police conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet against 11 people, including Atiq and Ashraf, in a local court on April 6, 2005.

According to the police, Raju had won the 2004 Assembly by-election from Prayagraj West seat, which did not go down well with Atiq and Ashraf.

The seat was vacated after Atiq became an MP from Phoolpur in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Raju had defeated Ashraf who had contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

In December 2008, the then state government transferred the investigation to UP CB-CID, which chargesheeted seven other accused in the case.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the CBI on January 22, 2016.

The apex court passed the order on a petition filed by Pooja.