Rajnath, Yogi inaugurate phase 2 of Green Corridor project in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Phase 2 of Lucknow's Green Corridor on Friday. The ₹299 crore project connects Daliganj to Samtamulak Chauraha to decongest the city.(X/Rajnath Singh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the second phase of the Green Corridor project in Lucknow, from Daliganj Pakka Pul to Samatamulak Chauraha, aimed at easing traffic congestion and significantly reducing travel time across the city.

At a function in Lucknow, the two senior BJP leaders also laid the foundation stones for the third and fourth phases of the project worth about Rs 1,220 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other leaders were also present at the event.

CM Adityanath congratulated the residents of Lucknow, saying the city has truly embodied the spirit of “Muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hain.”