Rajnath, Yogi inaugurate phase 2 of Green Corridor project in Lucknow

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the second phase of the Green Corridor project in Lucknow, from Daliganj Pakka Pul to Samatamulak Chauraha, aimed at easing traffic congestion and significantly reducing travel time across the city.
At a function in Lucknow, the two senior BJP leaders also laid the foundation stones for the third and fourth phases of the project worth about Rs 1,220 crore.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other leaders were also present at the event.
CM Adityanath congratulated the residents of Lucknow, saying the city has truly embodied the spirit of “Muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hain.”
“Lucknow is rapidly emerging as a modern city of New India,” he said, adding, “The capital of any state should be such that the lives of citizens are convenient and they can easily reach their destinations. With this objective, modern connectivity and infrastructure are being rapidly developed in Lucknow.”
The chief minister said that the Green Corridor will transform Lucknow’s traffic system, reducing travel time from 45 minutes to 10-15 minutes on certain routes. “The construction of the Green Corridor will bring a major change in the traffic system of the capital. Earlier, people used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to reach their destination on certain routes, but now the same distance will be covered in just 10 to 15 minutes. This will save time and reduce the problem of traffic congestion in the city.”
CM Adityanath highlighted that the project was completed without a separate budget allocation. The Lucknow Development Authority freed government land from encroachments and used it to generate resources, completing the Rs 1,519 crore project.
He added that in the field of urban development this model is an inspiring example of how large projects can be completed through better management of resources.
Adityanath said Lucknow’s transformation is visible to visitors from across India and abroad. “Today, anyone who comes to Lucknow, they say there is cleanliness, and something new has been done in the state capital,” he said.
He noted global challenges like the Gulf war and economic issues, but highlighted the state’s progress.
GREEN CORRIDOR
The 7-km road has been constructed from Daliganj Pakka Pul to Samatamulak Chauraha at cost of Rs 299 crore, which is part of the second phase of the Green Corridor project. With the opening of this road, people in the city will get convenience in commuting and traffic pressure will also reduce. According to officials, in near future, a nearly 28-km long Green Corridor will be developed from IIM Road to Pakka Pul (Daliganj) and through Samatamulak Chauraha to Pipraghat, Shaheed Path and further to Kisan Path.
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