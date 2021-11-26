Rajnath Singh bats for UP CM, says BJP is sensitive to farmers

Using a cricket analogy, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday indicated that his party wants Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to continue and ensure a party victory in the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to a recent photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adityanath, Singh said the PM appears to be whispering in the CM’s ear, “just keep batting Yogi ji and the BJP’s win is assured”.

Singh was speaking at a meeting of BJP booth-level leaders in Sitapur.

Calling the Centre’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws an “example of PM Modi’s “badappan” (big-heartedness), Singh said that BJP considers farmers as “God” and can never open fire at them or harass them.

“We consider farmers as God… The three farm laws were cleared by Parliament, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his large heart and decided to repeal them… Our Government cannot order firing on farmers or harass them… Our party is always sensitive towards farmers, that’s why our prime minister has repealed the farm laws,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition Samajwadi Party of playing “divisive politics” by invoking “Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was responsible for the Partition”.

“As elections approach, they (Samajwadi Party) took out the spirit of Jinnah from the bottle. What was the need to talk of someone like him in Uttar Pradesh politics, who was responsible for the division of the country… Even the Muslim community has condemned the SP for this,” Singh said, referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent remark where he took the name of Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as those who helped get India freedom.

“Unlike other parties, BJP does not believe in coming to power by dividing the country in the name of caste, creed, and religion,” he added.

Singh, who is also the BJP MP from Lucknow, accused the Opposition Congress and SP of ordering firing at farmers and Ram bhakths (devotees of Ram). Calling the previous SP government one of “goons” and “mafia”, Singh said that today the same goons and mafia are afraid of chief minister Adityanath.

He also praised Adityanath for “exemplary handling” of the Covid situation.