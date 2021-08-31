scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Rajnath Singh launches 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore in Lucknow

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: August 31, 2021 2:34:20 pm
Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of 180 development projects in Lucknow. (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city’s development.

Singh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function in Lucknow.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

Click here for more

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior ministers were present on the occasion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement