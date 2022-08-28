Rajnath lauds Adityanath govt, says UP has best law & order

THE ENTIRE country has accepted the “fact that Uttar Pradesh has the best law and order,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lucknow on Saturday.

Singh was speaking at a function during which he launched several infrastructure projects in the state capital, which is also his Lok Sabha constituency. Singh praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for developing new infrastructure projects and improving the law and order situation in the state.

On Saturday, Singh launched 161 projects worth nearly Rs 187 crore for Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency area. Singh said the “day is not far” when Uttar Pradesh would be leading the country in development of “new generation infrastructure.” Singh said the “double engine government” was working in UP and he gave credit for the development in Lucknow to both the Narendra Modi-led Centre and the state government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting the expansion and upgrade of the airport and railway stations in Lucknow, Singh said he has a wish that flight services from Lucknow should start for Los Angeles and London.

Singh also said he was working to ensure that 5G spectrum is rolled out in Lucknow soon. ‘When 2G, 3G, 4 G, 5G spectrum is discussed, we are reminded of a scam that happened under UPA rule. But be assured, as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, no ‘maa ka laal’ dares to do any scam,” Singh said.

“I accept the reality that there are several countries in the world whose economy is bigger than ours (India). But I am completely sure that soon India will be at the front position in the queue of top three countries in economy size. India is growing so rapidly,” said the Defence Minister.

Singh said at present India was exporting defence equipment worth Rs 13,000 crore to other countries. “The day is not far when we will be exporting equipment worth more than Rs 45,000 crore. We have finalised 310 items that will not be procured from other countries … These will be manufactured in India. Targets for 2024, 2025 and 2026 have been set for that,” minister said, adding that India was working with the vision of becoming self-reliant.