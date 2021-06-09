Rajnath, his Swedish counterpart attend webinar

A webinar on India-Sweden Defence Industry Cooperation was organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Tuesday. It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Swedish counterpart, Peter Hultqvist.

The objective of the session aim was to bring officials and industry representatives from both sides to highlight areas where bilateral cooperation can grow between the two companies, said an official.

UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi was also part of the panel for the event.

During his address at the webinar in the state capital, Singh reiterated that a high-level delegation must visit the defence industry in India as well as the Defence Corridors to explore opportunities for cooperation.

His proposal was received with good response.

“During his presentation, Singh highlighted the immense opportunities available in the Defence Industrial Corridor and extended a warm invitation to the Swedish firms to participate and invest in the Corridor,” said an official, adding that the event was attended by over 350 participants.