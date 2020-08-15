Rajbhar’s party says tying up with AAP for UP & Bihar polls

Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Claiming possibility of alliance with AAP for 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as well as in upcoming polls in Bihar, former BJP alliance partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced statewide protest against the UP government on August 17.

The party said that their protest will not only raise the issue of FIRs against AAP leader Sanjay Singh, but also the “suppression of OBCs and Dalits by the ruling BJP in the state”.

SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, “Our leader Om Prakash Rajbharji has extended his support to AAP leader Sanjay Singh against whom FIRs have been lodged for speaking in favour of backwards and those oppressed in the state. The BJP government, which is biased towards one caste thinks that they can suppress others, but SBSP and Bhagidari Morcha headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar would raise its voice against it.”

Rajbhar said that the protests would be carried out under the banner of “Bhagidari Morcha”, an umbrella organisations of eight outfits.

He said that since the Assembly session is starting from August 20, Om Prakash Rajbhar would raise the issue in the Assembly. “Om Prakash Rajbhar is not afraid of anyone when it comes to raising the issue of backwards and suppressed. The BJP government is suppressing the OBCs. It is not following its promise on reservation and those speaking in favour of oppressed are being threatened with FIRs. We would fight for these issues along with AAP and other organisations,” said Arun Rajbhar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.