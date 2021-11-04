Rajbhar meets Mukhtar Ansari in prison, draws flak from BJP

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently forged a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the UP Assembly elections has met don-turned-BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail, prompting the ruling BJP to accuse him of practising the “politics of appeasement”.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation, Rajbhar asserted that he used to visit a prison in Punjab to meet his “old friend” even as a minister in the UP’s BJP government, which he accused of harassing him after seeing his party’s successful rally in Mau on October 27.

“I went to the Banda jail to meet Mukhtar Ansari along with his son on Tuesday. Mukhtar is an old friend whom I have known for the past 19 years,” Rajbhar told PTI on Wednesday.

He added, “Even when I was a minister, I used to go to meet him in Punjab jail where he was lodged at that time.”

Reacting to Rajbhar’s meeting with Ansari, the BJP claimed that it was arranged at the behest of SP president Akhilesh Yadav. “It was not just a meeting between Omprakash Rajbhar and mafia Mukhtar Ansari but evidence of the politics of appeasement that the BJP often talks about,” said government spokeserson and Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh.