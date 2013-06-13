Rain water soaks laptops meant for free distribution in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hundreds of laptops meant for free distribution among students who have passed class XII were soaked in rain water,which seeped into the strong room at Gola tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district last night.

District Magistrate Manisha Trighatia ordered shifting of the laptops to a safer place and also constituted a committee comprising ADM V S Singh and District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Ashok Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The ADM has submitted the report to me. On that basis I have recommended action against a few officials to the government, Trighatia said.

It was learnt that she had recommended action against the SDM,DIOS and tehsildar of Gola tehsil for laxity. She did not confirm if any laptops had been damaged.

As many as 6,038 laptops were provided to Lakhimpur Kheri district for distribution. A total of 13,353 students had applied for the scheme. These laptops were kept at the strong room of Gola tehsil. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was expected to distribute these between June 25 and 27.

Due to rain over the past two days,water seeped inside the strong room in which 1,170 laptops were stored. After getting the information in the morning,the DM reached Gola tehsil and inspected the strong room. All the laptops where taken out of the room and kept in sunlight to dry. However,about 85 laptops were fully soaked,with water seeping inside them.

The DM directed that the laptops be shifted to safer rooms. She also directed that the laptops be kept above ground and covered with water-proof sheets. The laptops that were soaked will be tested by a team of computer experts from the district unit of NIC.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said the incident showed carelessness on part of the officials. Strict action will be taken after getting a report from the district, Choudhary said.

The free laptop distribution to class XII-pass students is a flagship scheme of the Akhilesh Yadav government. During a laptop distribution function at Farrukhabad,Akhilesh had removed Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur Shalini Prasad and suspended DIOS Nandlal for mismanagement. Secretary,secondary education,Kamran Rizvi and DM of Farrukhabad Pawan Kumar Yadav were warned for laxity.

