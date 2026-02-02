Rain expected till Feb 4 across UP, ‘orange’ alert for thunderstorms and hail

Min temperature set to rise by 3-4°C in next 48 hrs. Here’s the week’s forecast

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Lucknow weather IMD raineople walk in the early morning fog in Lucknow, India, Saturday, Jan 31, 2026. (AP Photo)
February is off to a wet start in Uttar Pradesh, with the central and eastern parts of the state expected to see rainfall Monday. On Sunday, several areas of western Uttar Pradesh saw rainfall.

This, experts said, is due to the influence of a Western Disturbance active in the middle troposphere over northern Pakistan, and a resulting induced cyclonic circulation in the lower troposphere near southern Haryana.

Experts have issued an “orange” alert warning for thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, in parts of Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on February 2 and 3.

Also Read | Delhi wakes up to cleaner air after overnight drizzle. Here’s the week’s forecast

Along with this, there is an orange warning for “hailstorm” also in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh for Monday.

What will the temperature be like?

According to officials at the IMD Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the day temperature has seen an increase. Minimum temperature, meanwhile, is expected to rise by 3-6°C across the state till February 4. It is expected to dip slightly once the rainfall subsides.

“Rainfall is likely to continue till February 4 under the influence of two successive Western Disturbances. Due to the change in winds and increased atmospheric instability caused by these systems, the fog layer has thinned, resulting in a significant increase in day-time temperatures in the western and central parts of the state on Monday,” informed experts.

Lucknow, meanwhile, recorded the highest temperature in the state at 24.1°C on Sunday.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

