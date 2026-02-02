Rain expected till Feb 4 across UP, ‘orange’ alert for thunderstorms and hail

February is off to a wet start in Uttar Pradesh, with the central and eastern parts of the state expected to see rainfall Monday. On Sunday, several areas of western Uttar Pradesh saw rainfall.

This, experts said, is due to the influence of a Western Disturbance active in the middle troposphere over northern Pakistan, and a resulting induced cyclonic circulation in the lower troposphere near southern Haryana.

Experts have issued an “orange” alert warning for thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, in parts of Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on February 2 and 3.

Along with this, there is an orange warning for “hailstorm” also in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh for Monday.