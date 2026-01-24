Another rain spell to hit Uttar Pradesh from January 27; temperatures to swing sharply

During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C. Check the forecast

Uttar Pradesh Weather and temperature UpdateThe rain is expected to start on January 27 and will continue with gradual intensification until January 28. (File Photo/Representational)

A night after heavy rain was seen in the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh due to a well-marked low-pressure area over northern Pakistan, another spell of rainfall is expected next week due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

The rain is expected to start on January 27 and will continue with gradual intensification until January 28. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C.

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that brings moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region to northwest India, often leading to rain, cloud cover and strong winds in winter.

On Friday, a sudden drop in temperature by up to 10°C was witnessed following the rain.

According to experts at the India Meteorological Department’s MeT centre in Lucknow, favorable meteorological conditions created by the interaction of four weather systems — an active Western Disturbance over northern Pakistan, a well-marked low-pressure area extending up to the upper troposphere, a trough extending from it to the northeastern Arabian Sea, and the combined effect of the westerly tropical jet stream winds passing over North India — led to scattered rainfall in Western UP on the night of January 22.

“However, following a significant increase in rainfall during the day on Friday, widespread rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 km/hr occurred in the northwestern part of the state, leading to a remarkable drop of up to 10°C in maximum temperatures,” explained an expert at the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

“Over the next 24 hours, clear skies are expected, leading to an immediate drop of 3-5°C in minimum temperatures and a gradual increase in maximum temperatures,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, in the eastern and central parts of the state, cloudy conditions and scattered rainfall are expected until the morning of January 24. A drop in temperature, around 3-5°C, is expected over the next 24 hours.

Officials informed that on Friday, a maximum drop in minimum temperatures was witnessed in Meerut district — 10.5°C.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

