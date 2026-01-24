Another rain spell to hit Uttar Pradesh from January 27; temperatures to swing sharply

The rain is expected to start on January 27 and will continue with gradual intensification until January 28. (File Photo/Representational)

A night after heavy rain was seen in the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh due to a well-marked low-pressure area over northern Pakistan, another spell of rainfall is expected next week due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

The rain is expected to start on January 27 and will continue with gradual intensification until January 28. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C.

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that brings moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region to northwest India, often leading to rain, cloud cover and strong winds in winter.

On Friday, a sudden drop in temperature by up to 10°C was witnessed following the rain.