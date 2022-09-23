scorecardresearch
Rain Alert issued for West UP: 10 die in rain-related incidents

These project proposals were sent by various industrial development authorities of the state to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for the approval.

The Central government on Thursday approved 16 projects worth Rs 897 crore for Uttar Pradesh under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The bodies include Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

In the 2022-23 Budget, the Union government has announced the ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ scheme under which total financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore would be given to states in the form of 50-year interest-free loans for capital investment projects.

According to a press release issued by the government, a total of 16 projects proposals of GIDA, YEIDA, NOIDA, GNIDA and MSME worth Rs 1,068.79 crore were sent to the DPIIT under the PM Gati Shakti-related expenditure of the scheme.

Some of these key projects are for development of garment park(s), plastic park(s), toy park(s), apparel park(s), medical device park(s) and handicraft park(s).

These projects were approved in a meeting of a screening committee on annual action plan under the chairmanship of Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary, Logistics, Department of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

23-09-2022
