Railway recruitment: Police crackdown on protesting students in Prayagraj

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday cracked down on students who protested for railway recruitment and tried to stop a train. Officials said that the train was not stopped, but they had started a search for those who tried to stop the train in order to draw attention to recruitment under Group D for the railways not being done. Video of policemen entering the rooms of students went viral on social media, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeting about the crackdown where the police are seen flogging students and breaking down their doors and taking them out amid repeated flogging. The videos also show policemen breaking down doors and entering room forcefully.

While speaking to reporters, Prayagraj ASP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “Some boys who live in a lodge came on the road all of sudden in a sizeable number. They reached the railway track and tried to stop a train. The train did not stop and reached the station on time. We are looking for the same people. We have video evidence, and we are looking for the same people and identifying them. Those involved… This search operation will go on and will be done at each lodge. We will get it checked. Those responsible will face strict action.”

Talking of why the student tried to stop the trains, the ASP said, “The boys, some six-seven of the leaders, were demanding recruitment in railways. We are questioning them. They are saying that Group D exams for railways has not happened for a while. They were demanding recruitment in railways.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “It is condemnable that policemen entered hostels and lodges of students, beat them up and indulged in vandalism. The administration should stop this repressive action. The youth have the right to talk about unemployment, and I am with them on this.”