Railway official held for ‘taking bribe’ of Rs 5 lakh

The CBI said the accused, Panna Lal Sailani, who was posted as executive engineer, Tundla (North Central Railway), Agra had demanded Rs 19 lakh from a contractor. (Representational Image) The CBI said the accused, Panna Lal Sailani, who was posted as executive engineer, Tundla (North Central Railway), Agra had demanded Rs 19 lakh from a contractor. (Representational Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an executive engineer (construction) of North Central Railway for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Agra. The CBI said the accused, Panna Lal Sailani, who was posted as executive engineer, Tundla (North Central Railway), Agra had demanded Rs 19 lakh from a contractor.

According to a CBI official, they got a complaint from the contractor recently that Panna Lal had demanded a bribe of Rs 19 lakh for making entries in the measurement book of the railway work being undertaken by the contractor and to process his payments.

“Based on the information from the complainant, that he would be giving first instalment of Rs 5 lakh to Panna Lal, we arrested him in Agra. The money has been seized,” said a CBI officer.

