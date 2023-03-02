Raids on to trace Atiq’s wife: Police

PRAYAGRAJ police on Wednesday said that they were conducting raids to trace jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and his gunners.

The prime witness, Umesh Pal, and one of his gunners Sandeep Nishad were shot dead in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on Friday. On the complaint Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, Shaista Parveen her husband Atiq Ahmad, their sons and others were booked in the case. Atiq’s younger brother Ashraf has also been named in the murder case.

According to a senior police officer, raids are being conducted to trace Parveen, who is on the run.

Meanwhile, the slain BSP MLA’s wife Pooja Pal has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide “Y” category security to her and police protection for three eyewitnesses in her husband’s murder case.

“I met the Chief Minister in Lucknow on February 26 and requested him to provide me Y-category security and police protection to three eyewitnesses in my husband’s murder case. The CM assured me that security would be provided to us,” said Pooja Pal, the Samajwadi Party MLA from

the Chail constituency in Kaushambi, who is the

complainant in the Raju Pal murder case.

The trial in the Raju Pal murder case is underway at a CBI court in Lucknow and the statement of Pooja Pal has been recorded. The next date of the hearing is March 6.

After the killing of Umesh Pal, other witnesses in the Raju Pal murder case are worried for their lives and the lives of their family members. One of the eye-witnesses told The Indian Express that her family was making all possible security arrangements to keep themselves protected and safe at home.