Raids at muzaffarnagar exam centre: Head, invigilators among 17 held over cheating

Seventeen people, including the superintendent of an examination centre, 14 invigilators and two individuals who entered the hall using fake teacher ID cards, were arrested after a raid at the centre by the UP police Special Task Force (STF) in Muzaffarnagar.

Advertising

CDO, Archana Verma, who officiates as DM, said a committee has been formed to probe the incident and details would be available after its report in a week. The committee, constituted by DM Ajay Kumar Pandey, will be headed by Verma. “The STF team reached the centre and found candidates involved in mass copying with the help of officials during Physics class XII state board examination on February 22. The accused were arrested the same day. Solved examination papers, textbooks, guidebooks and two mobile phones were recovered from the centre,” she said adding they have recommended the cancellation of the examination.

Explained STF gears up for more raids during board exams The raid at an examination centre in Muzaffarnagar on Friday was not the first conducted by the STF during the state board examinations this year. Earlier, the team conducted raids in Balia and Ghazipur. “The raids are part of our operation to check mass cheating at examination centres. We have planned more such raids for the remaining examinations,” said Abhishek Singh, SSP, STF. In Balia, the STF arrested five people during the Mathematics examination on February 16. The accused were allegedly getting question papers solved outside the centre and were getting the answer scripts replaced later, an STF statement said. Same day, 15 people were arrested from a centre in Ghazipur for the same cheating method as in Balia.

Amit Singh, SDM, Muzaffarnagar (East) told The Indian Express that the STF çonducted the raid after receiving a tip-off on mass cheating at the centre. “We had information on organised cheating at the centre, Janata Inter College in Baad area, and had stationed a Static Magistrate at the centre during the examination,” Singh said on Sunday.

“District Employment Officer UN Shukla, who was stationed as Static Magistrate at the centre, will be probed. If he is found to be involved in the racket, action will be taken against him by the committee,” he said.

The SDM added that the answers to the objective questions were being dictated at the centre by the invigilator from behind a door to avoid the CCTVs. He said that the accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) under the Indian Penal Code, and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Preven-tion of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

Advertising

A statement by the STF said, “A pistol, some cartridges and Rs 12,50,000 were recovered from the centre. Solved examination papers, textbooks, guidebooks and 16 mobile phones were also recovered.”