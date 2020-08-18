Rahul, Priyanka hit out at Yogi govt: Crimes at peak, no security for women

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that incidents of caste violence and hate crimes against women have become rampant in the state. (PTI File Photo)

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that caste-based crimes and rapes were at their peak in the state, while his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of failing to provide security to women.

Rahul hit out at the government over caste violence in a village in Azamgarh in which the village head, a Dalit, was killed. “Caste violence and rape cases are at their peak in UP. Now another terrible incident: Village head Satyamev, being a Dalit, said no (to upper castes), resulting in his death. My condolences to his family,” Rahul tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh police has invoked the stringent National Security Act against four persons in connection with the village head’s killing, which had triggered a mob violence.

Satyamev (42), a Dalit and the head of Basgaon village in the Tarwan area of Azamgarh district, was shot dead last week.

“Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such regular incidents prove that the Uttar Pradesh Government has failed to provide security to women. Criminals have no fear of law, resulting in heinous crimes against women. Whereas, police and administration are neither able to provide security, nor are they able to take appropriate action,” Priyanka said in a Facebook post in Hindi. She was referring to two cases of alleged rape of minors in Hapur and Gorakhpur, one case of rape and murder in Lakhimpur Kheri and another case of death of a student in a bike accident in Bulandshahr.

She urged the government to review law and order and undertake serious steps for security of women.

State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu demanded resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath for his government’s “failure” in controlling crimes.

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, targeted the state government on the alleged lack of security for Brahmins. She wrote that while there are talks of the government “insurance” for poor Brahmins, it is a mere step to cover up its shortcomings. She said Brahmins instead wanted a “guarantee” of their self-respect and security from the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.