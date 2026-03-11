Rahul to attend Kanshi Ram event in Lucknow on Friday, speak with Dalit scholars

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend an event on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, two days before his birth anniversary, in Lucknow on March 13, party leaders said.

The Congress leader, who is an MP from Rae Bareli, will likely address a gathering of prominent Dalit leaders, social activists, and intellectuals at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

The programme is being organised as a tribute to Kanshi Ram, who is widely regarded as a key architect of the Bahujan political movement in north India.

Party functionaries said several prominent Dalit thinkers and community leaders have been invited to participate in the discussion, which will centre on social justice and representation in governance.