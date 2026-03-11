Rahul to attend Kanshi Ram event in Lucknow on Friday, speak with Dalit scholars

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend an event on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, two days before his birth anniversary, in Lucknow on March 13, party leaders said.
The Congress leader, who is an MP from Rae Bareli, will likely address a gathering of prominent Dalit leaders, social activists, and intellectuals at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.
The programme is being organised as a tribute to Kanshi Ram, who is widely regarded as a key architect of the Bahujan political movement in north India.
Party functionaries said several prominent Dalit thinkers and community leaders have been invited to participate in the discussion, which will centre on social justice and representation in governance.
“The programme will focus on Kanshi Ram’s contribution to the struggle for social justice and empowerment of marginalised communities. Rahul Gandhi is expected to highlight the relevance of Kanshi Ram’s ideas in contemporary politics and reiterate the Congress’s commitment to issues concerning Dalits and other disadvantaged sections,” a party leader said.
The event is seen as part of the broader effort made by the Congress to strengthen its engagement with Dalit leaders and intellectuals in Uttar Pradesh, a state where Kanshi Ram built the BSP into a major political force.
Kanshi Ram, who founded the BSP in 1984, is credited with mobilising Dalits and other marginalised communities into a powerful political constituency in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. His birth anniversary on March 15 is observed by his followers, especially the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Story continues below this ad
This year, the Samajwadi Party has also announced that it will mark the occasion in a big way and mark the day as PDA Diwas. BSP president Mayawati has slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for doing so, calling it “pure political drama”. She also said that the SP’s “conduct, character and face” have historically reflected disrespect towards leaders and icons of the Bahujan society.
The Assembly election in the state is just a year away.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More