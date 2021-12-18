Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: ‘PM Modi can take dip in Ganga but will not talk about unemployment’

Leading a march in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, his former Lok Sabha constituency, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday launched a stinging attack on the BJP government and said that decisions such as demonetisation, poor implementation of the GST and mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis have piled misery on the poor.

“You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions that neither the CM nor PM will answer. PM was taking a dip in Ganga a few days back but won’t talk about unemployment. I’ll tell you why the youth is deprived of employment. Middle-class people and the poor were badly affected by some of the decisions taken by the Prime Minister, which also resulted in large-scale unemployment. Demonetisation, wrongly implemented GST, no help during the Covid crisis are the major reasons for unemployment in India,” said Gandhi.

He also paid tribute to the people of Amethi, saying that the city had helped him in his first foray into the world of politics. “I came into politics in 2004. Amethi was the city where I contested my first election. People of Amethi have taught me a lot about politics. You have shown me the way to politics and I want to thank each and everyone from Amethi,” he said.

Later, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ Padyatra in Amethi.

Gandhi’s comments came on a day when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur. The 594-kilometre expressway — one of the longest in the country — will open new doors for Uttar Pradesh’s development, the PM said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, “The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public money was used earlier. But today, public money is being used for UP’s development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that some people could fill their own coffers,” says PM Modi.

He added, “Some political parties have a problem with the country’s development. They have a problem with the heritage of the country because they worry more about their vote bank. But their discomfort with the development of the country stems from the fact that the dependence of the poor and common human beings on them is decreasing day by day.”