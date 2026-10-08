Rahul Gandhi fighting for ‘ghuspaithiyas’ whose names deleted in SIR: Nitin Nabin in Varanasi

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses the concluding ceremony of the ‘From Vadanangar to Varanasi’ bike service journey, in Varanasi on Wednesday. (BJP/ANI Photo)

BJP national president Nitin Nabin claimed on Wednesday that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was fighting for “ghuspaithiyas” (infiltrators) whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a programme in Varanasi on the conclusion of a motorcycle yatra as part of the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a month-long programme to mark Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public office, Nabin said, “Everyone has seen how Opposition leaders are working with anti-social elements to spread anarchy. The people of the country will never allow their objectives and intentions to be fulfilled.”

The Opposition leaders, the BJP chief alleged, were only concerned about those who have been snatching the rights of the people of India. “I want to tell the Leader of Opposition today that the people of the country will never allow you to give rights to those ghuspaithiyas. Who you are concerned about and you are fighting for?” he asked.