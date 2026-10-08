Rahul Gandhi fighting for ‘ghuspaithiyas’ whose names deleted in SIR: Nitin Nabin in Varanasi
Nabin also praised Modi's political journey, saying his tenure reflected "service and dedication" and that he has sought to unite the country around the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”.
Addressing a programme in Varanasi on the conclusion of a motorcycle yatra as part of the BJP’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a month-long programme to mark Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years in public office, Nabin said, “Everyone has seen how Opposition leaders are working with anti-social elements to spread anarchy. The people of the country will never allow their objectives and intentions to be fulfilled.”
The Opposition leaders, the BJP chief alleged, were only concerned about those who have been snatching the rights of the people of India. “I want to tell the Leader of Opposition today that the people of the country will never allow you to give rights to those ghuspaithiyas. Who you are concerned about and you are fighting for?” he asked.
“If the names of those ghuspaithiyas are deleted through the SIR and you raise questions on the country’s democracy for that, then the biggest question is on you. The people of the country will give a befitting reply to your anarchist mindset,” Nabin said.
Nabin also praised Modi’s political journey, saying his tenure reflected “service and dedication” and that he has sought to unite the country around the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”.
He credited Modi with realising former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of a model of good governance.
“There was a time when even Parliament was attacked; people from Pakistan would come, and terrorists would enter our country and attack our Parliament. But today Pakistan does not enter India; India enters Pakistan and destroys it. This is our leadership,” he added.
Sarma also referred to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that people had once stopped believing that a temple would be built at the site of the Babri Masjid.
“But today, under the PM’s leadership, we drove away Babur and built the Ram temple,” Sarma said, adding, “If Babar and Aurangzeb are hidden under the soil today, the reason is Narendra Modi.”
The BJP would remain in power in Delhi, UP, Gujarat and Assam for another 50 years, he claimed.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president and Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Hemang Joshi were among those present at the programme.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More