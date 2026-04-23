‘Rabid’ dog on biting spree injures 36 wedding guests, pedestrians in Badaun

The incident that took place on Monday morning sparked chaos at the wedding venue, disrupting the function as people scrambled to find safety. Many sustained injuries to their hands and chest while trying to protect themselves or escape.

At least 36 persons were injured after a stray dog with rabies symptoms entered a banquet hall and attacked guests at a wedding function before targeting pedestrians and a cow on the street in the Bilsi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, it is learnt.

The incident that took place on Monday morning sparked chaos at the wedding venue, disrupting the function as people scrambled to find safety. Many sustained injuries to their hands and chest while trying to protect themselves or escape.

The dog is believed to have initially attacked a youth selling helmets before entering the marriage hall.

On Tuesday, when the animal was sighted in the same locality, residents reportedly beat it to death, bringing an end to the spate of attacks.