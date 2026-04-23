‘Rabid’ dog on biting spree injures 36 wedding guests, pedestrians in Badaun

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At least 36 persons were injured after a stray dog with rabies symptoms entered a banquet hall and attacked guests at a wedding function before targeting pedestrians and a cow on the street in the Bilsi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, it is learnt.
The incident that took place on Monday morning sparked chaos at the wedding venue, disrupting the function as people scrambled to find safety. Many sustained injuries to their hands and chest while trying to protect themselves or escape.
The dog is believed to have initially attacked a youth selling helmets before entering the marriage hall.
On Tuesday, when the animal was sighted in the same locality, residents reportedly beat it to death, bringing an end to the spate of attacks.
Those wounded, mostly adults, were taken to the Bisauli Community Health Centre for treatment, officials said, adding that no child came under attack.
Community Health Centre Medical Officer Dr Anil Verma said 36 people were administered anti-rabies shots and three men who suffered serious chest injuries were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
However, their condition was stable, doctors said.
“We administered the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine to the 36 victims and advised them to return three days later for the second dose. Every patient will receive five doses as part of the entire course of treatment,” Dr Verma added.
Angry residents, who staged a protest over the issue, asked the administration to immediately launch a drive to capture stray dogs in the area.
Anurag Varsheny, a local resident, said his aunt Ranjana Varshney (47) was among those injured at the marriage hall when the bidai (farewell) ceremony was in progress.
“When people at the function tried to drive the dog away, it turned more aggressive and began attacking others, including my aunt, before running out of the hall,” said Anurag, an undergraduate student.
Badaun Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Samdarshi Saroj said the dog appeared to be infected with rabies, and this was the first such incident from the Bilsi area.
No case has been filed in connection with the incident, he added.
Kamlesh Mishra, Station House Officer, Bisauli police station, said police were not informed about the dog attacking and injuring people, and they had no information about the animal’s killing either.
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