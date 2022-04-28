Question paper leak: NSA invoked against 2 school managers, computer shop owner

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against three persons, including managers of two private schools, arrested in connection with the leak of the UP Board’s Class XII English question paper last month.

“We have invoked the NSA against Ravindra Nath Singh, Rajeev Prajapati, and Nirbhay Narayan Singh.

While Nirbhay and Ravindra were managers of two private schools in Ballia who were found to be involved in the leak, Prajapati owns a computer shop and was involved in the leak and subsequent distribution of the question paper,” Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Raj Karan Nayyar said on Wednesday.

The paper leak had led to the cancellation of the examination in 24 districts of the state.

Police had earlier said that Nirbhay Narayan Singh of Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College was the “mastermind” behind the paper leak.

According to the police, he had tampered with the question paper at the school and circulated it to other accused who sold the leaked question papers for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

A total of 55 people have been arrested in the case so far, including Ballia District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra, who is still in judicial custody. Three local journalists – Ajit Ojha and Digvijay Singh of Amar Ujala newspaper, and Manoj Gupta of Rashtriya Sahara newspaper – were also arrested in the case. They were released on bail on Tuesday after the police failed to present evidence against them.

Journalists in Ballia are continuing their protests demanding the dropping of all the charges against the three journalists, claiming that they were being “framed” by the local administration for reporting the question paper leak.