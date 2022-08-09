Push for welfare scheme benefits, not arms licences: Yogi to BJYM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers should seek the state government’s assistance in helping more people benefit from welfare schemes rather than asking for arms licences as the former would make more youth members become financially independent.

Adityanath was addressing the concluding session of the three-day state-level training camp organised for members of BJYM — the ruling party’s youth wing — in Agra district.

“Instead of arms licences, the youth should approach the state government seeking recommendations for passing on the benefits of several welfare schemes for the youth. By doing so, a large section of youth would become economically self-independent. The members of Yuva Morcha should encourage youth to connect with the Agniveer scheme,” said the chief minister.

Attacking the opposition, the CM said while other parties also had youth wings, they were used for riots and, creating anarchy and nuisance. “And, because of this, these parties lost the trust of the public. The perception that the public has of these parties’ youth wings is not hidden… Previous governments had created an identity crisis for the youth,” he said, adding BJYM workers work for the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, Adityanath unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city. Panchanan Mishra, DGM at Agra Metro, said, “The CM inspected the depot and watched the unveiling of Agra Metro look.”

With PTI inputs