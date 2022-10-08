Purvanchal Expressway portion caves in, 4 hurt in car accident

Four persons were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a crater caused by a cave-in on a portion of the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district following rain on Thursday night.

The 341-km-long expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

On getting information about the accident, a technical team of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rushed to the spot and stopped the traffic.

Later, the traffic was diverted to avoid any kind of confusion. The traffic was resumed on the expressway after the damaged portion was repaired.

Those injured were sent to hospital where doctors discharged them after medical aid, said a police officer.

A UPEIDA official said optical fibre cables are being laid to install advanced traffic management system (ATMS) on the expressway. “A drill was done on the expressway to lay the cable nearly two weeks back. The pit was not covered properly after laying of the cable wire, leading to creation of a crater following heavy rain,” he said.

UPEIDA Chief Executive Officer Arvind Kumar said the damaged portion on the expressway was repaired. “There is no issue related to the construction of the road but the problem occurred as appropriate care could not be taken during the installation of ATMS,” he said.

Baldirai Circle Officer Rajaram said some passersby informed police on Thursday night that a car had fallen into a large pit on the expressway. “On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the victims to hospital. The pit which was around seven feet wide and around four feet deep falls under the jurisdiction of the Haliyapur police station. The car was coming from Lucknow. The vehicle got damaged in the incident.”

The injured were sent with their relatives after being discharged from hospital, he added.

Sultanpur District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta said that he spoke to the UPEIDA security officer about the matter. “The maintenance work started in the night itself and most of the repair was done by morning. The car occupants suffered minor injuries and their vehicle was also repaired to some extent.”