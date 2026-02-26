‘Pure political drama’: Mayawati slams Akhilesh’s move to celebrate Kanshi Ram birth anniversary as ‘PDA Diwas’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to observe the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram as ‘PDA Diwas’, calling it “pure political drama”.
Mayawati alleged that the SP has historically opposed Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Bahujan community, and accused Yadav of attempting to garner votes from the deprived sections.
Yadav coined the acronym PDA to stand for ‘Pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalits, and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (minorities) in a bid to consolidate OBCs, Dalits and minorities. He has directed his party leaders to celebrate Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary on March 15 as ‘Bahujan Samaj Diwas or PDA Diwas’at all district headquarters across Uttar Pradesh.
Reacting to the move in a post on X, Mayawati said in Hindi that the SP’s “conduct, character and face” have historically reflected disrespect towards leaders and icons of the Bahujan society.
Mayawati said that the SP’s “casteist” politics dates back to the 1993 BSP-SP alliance. “Despite conditions laid down to curb atrocities against Dalits and other weaker sections, then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (and SP patriarch) did not alter his approach, which led the BSP to withdraw support on June 1, 1995,” Mayawati said, further referring to the June 2, 1995, state guest house incident in Lucknow, calling it a “recorded instance of brutality” where she was attacked.
Mayawati further alleged that successive SP governments disrespected Kanshi Ram by changing the names of districts and institutions associated with him. She cited the renaming of Kanshi Ram Nagar district and changes to institutions named after the BSP founder in districts, including Lucknow and Saharanpur.
“The SP and BJP have effectively fed off each other, becoming mutually convenient rivals while pursuing casteist and communal politics, which led to a BJP rule in the state,” Mayawati said, adding that BJP rule in UP has adversely affected Muslims and the Bahujan community.
Story continues below this ad
She also questioned why Kanshi Ram was not accorded due respect during his lifetime and why a day of state mourning was not declared after his demise. “The SP must answer the Bahujan samaj,” she said, urging the Bahujan community to stay alert to the SP’s “anti-Dalit and casteist actions”.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More