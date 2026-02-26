‘Pure political drama’: Mayawati slams Akhilesh’s move to celebrate Kanshi Ram birth anniversary as ‘PDA Diwas’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to observe the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram as ‘PDA Diwas’, calling it “pure political drama”.

Mayawati alleged that the SP has historically opposed Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Bahujan community, and accused Yadav of attempting to garner votes from the deprived sections.

Yadav coined the acronym PDA to stand for ‘Pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalits, and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (minorities) in a bid to consolidate OBCs, Dalits and minorities. He has directed his party leaders to celebrate Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary on March 15 as ‘Bahujan Samaj Diwas or PDA Diwas’ at all district headquarters across Uttar Pradesh.