Punjab: Woman dies in ‘accidental’ firing by son

A woman died after her son ‘accidentally’ fired his father’s licensed gun at their residence in village Rasoolpur of Jagraon on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Charanjit Kaur (40), died after her son, Bipanpreet Singh (18), allegedly fired his father’s rifle. His father,Boota Singh told police that Bipanpreet was cleaning the weapon when he ‘accidentally’ pressed the trigger and a bullet hit Charanjit Kaur in the stomach while she was doing household chores.

Inspector Jagdish Kumar, SHO Sadar Jagraon police station, said that Boota Singh works as a security guard in a bank and has a licensed rifle.

On the basis of Boota’s statement, police have booked Bipanpreet Singh for causing death due to negligence under section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, and under sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

