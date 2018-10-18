Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Punjab: Woman dies in ‘accidental’ firing by son

Charanjit Kaur (40), died after her son, Bipanpreet Singh (18), fired his father’s rifle.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: October 18, 2018 1:10:50 am
punjab accidental firing, ludhiana accidental firing, woman firing death, woman sin firing, indian express latest news Charanjit Kaur (40), died after her son, Bipanpreet Singh (18), fired his father’s rifle.

A woman died after her son ‘accidentally’ fired his father’s licensed gun at their residence in village Rasoolpur of Jagraon on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Charanjit Kaur (40), died after her son, Bipanpreet Singh (18), allegedly fired his father’s rifle. His father,Boota Singh told police that Bipanpreet was cleaning the weapon when he ‘accidentally’ pressed the trigger and a bullet hit Charanjit Kaur in the stomach while she was doing household chores.

Inspector Jagdish Kumar, SHO Sadar Jagraon police station, said that Boota Singh works as a security guard in a bank and has a licensed rifle.
On the basis of Boota’s statement, police have booked Bipanpreet Singh for causing death due to negligence under section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, and under sections 27/54/59 of the Arms Act.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement