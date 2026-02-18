You’ll face punitive action’: UP Speaker warns officials over ignoring calls from MLAs

A day after members of both the ruling BJP and the Opposition — in a rare show of unity — raised concerns over officials not responding to phone calls of MLAs, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called it a “matter of concern” and directed the government to issue instructions to officers and take strict disciplinary action against those not following orders.

Emphasising the role of public representatives and officials, the Speaker said MLAs approach officers only for public welfare works. In such cases, it becomes the constitutional duty of officials to respond to their calls, give them adequate time, and extend due respect.

The Speaker also pointed out that non-compliance with government directions would amount to a violation of service rules, making the officials concerned liable for punitive action.

On Tuesday, legislators, including from the Samajwadi Party (SP), had pointed out that they were not receiving the expected cooperation from officials in matters related to public welfare.

The issue was first raised by Leader of Opposition and senior SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey. He had alleged, “If MLAs make a call for some queries, then officials should pick up. But here they are working on their free will. Sometimes they call back after two-three days and sometimes, they don’t even do that. If they continue to overpower the legislature this way, then it would weaken the democratic set-up.”

While Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun had admitted that some officials might be “sust, badtameez aur baiman (slow, ill-mannered and dishonest)”.

Taking serious note, the Speaker said on Wednesday, “Discussions… indicate that the expected cooperation from officers is not being provided to legislators, which is a matter of concern.”

Story continues below this ad

He cautioned that it would be preferable if circumstances did not necessitate any punitive action for breach of privilege or contempt, but added that if such a situation does arise, then the House would have no option but to take appropriate action.

He also warned that continued non-cooperation or disrespect could amount to breach of privilege or contempt of the House.

Mahana asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna to ensure that “necessary directions” are issued in this regard at the level of the government and to send out a “stern message” to follow previous government orders. “If officers are not following government orders, then, as per the rules, disciplinary action should be brought into force,” he said.

The Speaker referred to the issue raised a day earlier by LoP Pandey and other SP members, who had alleged that while several government orders have been issued at the administrative level directing officials to extend due cooperation to MLAs, their effective implementation does not appear to be ensured.”

Story continues below this ad

He also noted that under Article 164(2) of the Constitution, the Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly, while Article 194 provides powers and privileges to members of the legislature to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Recalling that the Assembly had earlier been compelled to take action against officials in certain pending matters, he said it would be better if such situations do not arise again. However, if the instructions are ignored, the House would have no option but to proceed with appropriate action.

Stressing democratic accountability, Mahana said elected representatives function on the trust of the people and officials must work in coordination with them to ensure effective delivery of public services.