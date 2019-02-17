UP: Four held for making ‘objectionable’ remarks on social media over Pulwama attack

Four people were arrested from different parts of the state for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans or posting on social media “supporting” the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. People created a ruckus at Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) over the WhatsApp profile photo of a student, leading to a clash between students and the protesters.

Advertising

“On Saturday morning, the student allegedly put up a WhatsApp profile photo with a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ banner… An FIR was registered later in the day on the complaint of local BJP member Dharmesh Saini under IPC sections including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 124A (sedition). The student was later arrested,” said Sudhir Pal Dhama, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

The SHO added that the college administration has rusticated the student. In Lucknow, a student at Shri Jai Narain Post Graduate College was arrested on Saturday for remarks on WhatsApp in support of the Pulwama attack.

“An FIR was registered against a student for making comments supporting the attack. He made these comments on WhatsApp while chatting with a former student. The FIR was lodged on the latter’s complaint and the accused has been booked under IPC sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and sections of the IT Act,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Hussainganj.

In Mau district, a youth was arrested Friday night for making “objectionable comments” on social media in connection with the Pulwama attack. “On Friday, at around 8 pm, there was an objectionable comment made in connection with the Pulwama attack. There was a full chance of the comment affecting the law and order situation, and so we immediately formed police teams to nab the youth. On Saturday, an FIR was registered against him under IPC Section 153 B and sections of the IT Act. He was then sent to jail,” said SP Surendra Bahadur.

Advertising

In Basti, a youth was arrested for allegedly raising objectionable slogans during a condolence meeting on Saturday. “Students at Begum Khair Inter College had organised a condolence meeting on the college ground when a local youth reached there and started raising pro-Pakistan slogans. He was handed over to the police and arrested later after an FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 153A, 153B and 505 (statements conducing public mischief),” said Sadar circle officer (CO) Alok Singh.