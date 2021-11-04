Public money was earlier spent on kabristans, now on temples: Yogi Adityanath

ALMOST FIVE years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the kabristan (burial ground) and shamshaan (cremation ground) comparison to accuse the then Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of religious discrimination, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday raised the issue again while highlighting the achievements of his government. He said his government was using state funds for redevelopment and beautification of temples, unlike the previous government which spent public money on only building boundary walls around kabristans.

Addressing a gathering, which included seers and his Cabinet colleagues, in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deeptosav, the Chief Minister said, “A change has been noticed in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, state funds were spent on boundaries of kabristan, today the money is spent on redevelopment and beautification of temples.”

“That is the difference in thought,” he said. “Those who were concerned for kabristan, they spent public money for that purpose. Those who are concerned for religion and culture, they are utilising the money for elevation and progress of religion and culture.”

Adityanath’s remarks assume significance as it comes in the run-up to assembly elections in the state expected early next year.

Prime Minister Modi had first raised the issue during a poll campaign rally in Fatehpur on February 19, 2017. Accusing the Samajwadi Party government of discrimination, he had said, “If a village gets a kabristan, it should get a shamshaan too. If there is electricity during Ramzan, there should be electricity during Diwali too. If there is electricity during Holi, there should be electricity during Eid too. There should not be any discrimination.”

On Wednesday, Adityanath said that apart from development of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Centre and state governments have undertaken work in more than 500 temples and religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. He said no obstacles were left on the path of developing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. No power in the world can stop its construction, he said, as he praised the Prime Minister.



The Chief Minister said that 31 years ago, on October 30 and November 2, bullets were fired and lathicharge was ordered on devotees of Lord Ram. “Chanting Jai Shree Ram and talking about Ram temple were crimes then. But due to the strength of democracy, those who opened fire on Ram bhakts 31 years ago, they have bowed down before your strength,” Adityanath said. “It now appears that if you continue with the same strength for few more years, they and their families will fall in line for next kar seva.”

On the occasion of Deeptosav, 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit at Ram ki Paidi and 3 lakh more were lit at maths and temples across Ayodhya. The event made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest display of oil lamps.