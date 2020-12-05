Provisions of UP anti-conversion law added to kidnapping case in Sitapur

The ordinance makes it a criminal offence for a person to convert another by coercion, misrepresentation, fraud etc, which is unobjectionable.

Police in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh have added provisions of the new anti-conversion law to an FIR alleging kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. This is the fourth case in which Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, has been invoked. Earlier, police in Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar and Mau districts have filed one case each under the law that came into effect on November 28.

On November 26, the woman’s father lodged a complaint against seven people, including his neighbour Jibrail, accusing them of kidnapping her. Citing local residents, the father Thursday told police that his daughter has been converted. “After the woman’s father submitted a complaint, we added the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 to the case. We included two more IPC sections — 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement kidnapped person) — in the FIR,” said SHO, Tambor police station, Amit Singh Bhadouriya.

Police said the woman went missing on November 24.

Besides Jibail, a taxi driver, the other accused are his family members, including his mother and sister-in-law, and friends, said police. Bhadouriya said police have arrested two of the accused — Jibrail’s elder brother Israil (26) and brother-in-law Usman. The role of the others is being probed, he said.

The first case under the new law was lodged at Deorania police station in Bareilly against one Owais Ahmed. Three days later, police arrested Ahmed. The second case was registered in Muzaffarnagar’s Mansoorpur police station against two persons, and police are yet to make arrests. Mau police lodged the third case at Chiraiyakot police station against 14 persons after a complainant alleged that the accused kidnapped his 25-year-old daughter. No one has been arrested so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd