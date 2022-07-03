Protests over remarks against the Prophet: Saharanpur court orders release of 8 accused after police find no proof against them

A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were arrested for June 10 violence during a protest against the remarks made against the Prophet by suspended BJP spokespersons, after police found no evidence against them.

The families of the eight persons had submitted CCTV footage to the police that showed that the accused were not present at the site of the violence on June 10. Following which, the police moved an application in the local court, saying they have no evidence against the eight persons.

“We asked the investigating officer (IO) of the case to verify the claims made by the families of the eight accused. The IO examined the videos and photographs of the violence and found they were not present in any of them. We then moved an application in court under the section 169 of the CrPC (seeks release of accused when evidence is deficient). The court then ordered their release,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Rajesh Kumar said.

So far, police have arrested 85 people in Saharanpur, including the eight persons whose release order has been issued, and filed three FIRS in connection with the June 10 violence.

“During probe, it was found they (the eight accused) were not present at the spot when the violence took place. Since their innocence was proved, we requested the court on Saturday to release them,” said Station House Officer (City Kotwali) Ashok Solanki.

Among those eight released is 19-year-old Mohammad Ali, who works as labourer at a saw mill.

“After offering prayers at a local mosque, my son went to his sister’s house at Nadeem colony, which is far from the spot where the violence took place. To prove my claim, I submitted footage of CCTV cameras installed at places where Ali was present when the protests took place. The CCTV footage were collected from the houses of residents of the area,” Ali’s mother Asma told The Indian Express over the phone.

“My son got released from jail this morning,” she added.

According to Asma, her son was among those who were thrashed by a policeman with a stick inside a police station in a viral video. “My son received fractures in his hand as a result of it,” she said.

After the video went viral, the then SSP (Saharanpur) ordered a probe into the video. Police said the inquiry into the viral video is still underway.