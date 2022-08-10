Protests Against the remarks on the Prophet: Kanpur Police files first chargesheet; Hashmi, Baba Biryani among 47 named

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the violence during June 3 protests in Kanpur against the controversial remarks on the Prophet by a former BJP spokesperson, has filed its first chargesheet against 47 people.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, called the “prime accused” by the SIT, and businessmen Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and Haji Mohammad Wasi have been named in the chargesheet.

In all, three FIRs were filed at Beckanganj Police Station in Kanpur in connection with the June 3 violence. “All the 47 accused, including Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and Haji Mohammad Wasi are currently in jail. We will soon file chargesheets in the remaining two FIRs,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Among the 47 people named in the chargesheet, around 20 are found to be involved in the conspiracy, said police. Kanpur Police had arrested Hayat Jafar Hashmi, the chief of a local outfit called Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, from Lucknow. He was arrested along with three others – Javed Mohammad Khan, the UP chief of the outfit, and members Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Sufiyan.

During the probe, police claimed that they found evidence of the involvement of Mukhtar Baba, the owner of the city-based restaurant chain Baba Biryani, and leading Kanpur-based builder Haji Mohammad Wasi. They were also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Clashes erupted in Kanpur on June 3 during a protest against the remarks made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. Police arrested 61 people in connection with the violence.

Last month, Kanpur Police invoked the National Security Act against Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who they claimed is the “prime accused”. UP Gangsters’ Act has been also invoked against four other accused, including Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, Haji Mohammad Wasi, Akeel Khichdi and Shafiq.

Last week the SIT moved court seeking the release of six persons, who were arrested earlier. Police claimed they found evidence that the six residents of Kanpur were not involved in the protest. Following the court directives, all six were released from jail.