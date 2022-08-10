scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Protests Against the remarks on the Prophet: Kanpur Police files first chargesheet; Hashmi, Baba Biryani among 47 named

Among the 47 people named in the chargesheet, around 20 are found to be involved in the conspiracy, according to the SIT

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
August 10, 2022 3:55:09 am
Clashes erupted in Kanpur on June 3 during a protest against the remarks made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. (Representational/File)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the violence during June 3 protests in Kanpur against the controversial remarks on the Prophet by a former BJP spokesperson, has filed its first chargesheet against 47 people.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, called the “prime accused” by the SIT, and businessmen Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and Haji Mohammad Wasi have been named in the chargesheet.

Also Read |Prophet row: Navika gets SC protection from arrest

In all, three FIRs were filed at Beckanganj Police Station in Kanpur in connection with the June 3 violence. “All the 47 accused, including Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and Haji Mohammad Wasi are currently in jail. We will soon file chargesheets in the remaining two FIRs,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Among the 47 people named in the chargesheet, around 20 are found to be involved in the conspiracy, said police. Kanpur Police had arrested Hayat Jafar Hashmi, the chief of a local outfit called Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, from Lucknow. He was arrested along with three others – Javed Mohammad Khan, the UP chief of the outfit, and members Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Sufiyan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

During the probe, police claimed that they found evidence of the involvement of Mukhtar Baba, the owner of the city-based restaurant chain Baba Biryani, and leading Kanpur-based builder Haji Mohammad Wasi. They were also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Clashes erupted in Kanpur on June 3 during a protest against the remarks made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. Police arrested 61 people in connection with the violence.

Last month, Kanpur Police invoked the National Security Act against Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who they claimed is the “prime accused”. UP Gangsters’ Act has been also invoked against four other accused, including Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, Haji Mohammad Wasi, Akeel Khichdi and Shafiq.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Lucknow

Last week the SIT moved court seeking the release of six persons, who were arrested earlier. Police claimed they found evidence that the six residents of Kanpur were not involved in the protest. Following the court directives, all six were released from jail.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:55:09 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement