Protests against remarks on the Prophet: 18 accused shifted out of Kanpur, Prayagraj jails

At least 18 people arrested in connection with the protests in Kanpur and Prayagraj against the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP leaders have been transferred to different jails in the state.

A jail official said that eight arrested accused have been shifted out of Kanpur jail and 10 from Prayagraj’s Naini jail. “The shifting of the accused to other jails in the state has been made on the basis of intelligence inputs and on administrative grounds,” a senior jail official said.

Among the 10 accused who have been moved out of Prayagraj’s Naini jail included activist Mohammad Javed. Javed’s house was demolished by Prayagraj Development Authority following his arrest. He too has been shifted to Chitrakoot district jail, sources said.

Javed’s daughter Afreen Fatima in a tweet said the family was concerned about his safety and health. “The Allahabad administration has been bypassing all procedures to incriminate and harass our family. This high-handedness of district and jail officials is worrying to us,” Javed’s wife Praveen Fatima said in a post.

Another accused, Ahmed Ali, the imam of a Prayagraj mosque, has been shifted to Kanpur district jail, sources added.

A total of 97 people, including five minors, were held in Prayagraj for the June 10 protests.

Among the eight who have been shifted out of Kanpur jail includes Hayat Jafar Hashmi, the national president of Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, a local outfit, which has been held responsible for organising the protest on June 3 that later turned violent. Sources said that Hashmi, who is being called “prime accused” by the police, has been sent to Chitrakoot district jail. Hashmi’s three close associates – Javed Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Sufiyan – who were arrested with him from Lucknow on June 4 have been moved out of Kanpur jail. Sources, however, did not confirm whether they were shifted to Chitrakoot jail along with Hashmi or somewhere else.

A total of 57 people have so far been arrested in Kanpur in connection with the June 3 protest.