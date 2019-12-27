CAA, NRC protests: ‘End state-sponsored attack, order SC-monitored SIT probe’

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and actors Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo Courtesy: Tashi Tobgyal) Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and actors Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo Courtesy: Tashi Tobgyal)

After sending a fact-finding team to Uttar Pradesh to investigate what they found to be a “reign of terror”, an activist group on Thursday demanded an end to the “state-sponsored attack” and an independent SIT inquiry under Supreme Court supervision.

In its report, the fact-finding team listed accusations against UP Police including: denial of right to peacefully protest by “indiscriminate” use of Section 144, curtailing information flow with internet shutdowns, unlawful mass detentions and arrests, posters offering rewards to those who help the police against protesters, inappropriate charges in FIRs such as rioting with a deadly weapon, torture during custody of even minors, intimidation of detainees’ friends and families, excessive and deadly force against protesters, denial of treatment to the injured, and punitive action targeting Muslim neighbourhoods.

At a press conference, the activists demanded an end to the “state-sponsored attack” and quashing of FIRs, an independent SIT inquiry under Supreme Court supervision, cases under the National Human Rights Commission and National Minorities Commission, suspension of guilty police officials, compensation for families of those killed, reinstituting the right to peacefully protest, and an announcement that the government is not going ahead with the NRC.

The group included Colin Gonsalves, Harsh Mander, Kavita Krishnan, Nadeem Khan and Yogendra Yadav, while Bollywood stars Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayub supported their claims.

Yadav called the protests “spontaneous” and without a leader or organisation, but added that a meeting in Mumbai on December 30 may lay out a future plan of action.

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s comment that protesters should introspect, Yadav said: “We all should introspect. The PM should also introspect, and ask himself two questions. This country’s young people are saying something loudly. Are you able to listen to them? You say ‘sab ke saath sab ka vikas’, but does everyone come under that?”

“We are seeing a situation that the state is at open war with its citizens,” said Mander. “There has been violence on the side of the protesters but any violence has to be met with proportionate violence… There is no purpose of CAA other than a communal purpose.”

“It is a reign of terror atmosphere because people are not able to sleep,” said Krishnan. “There is an attempt to confuse us all and break this into little bits. We must see the whole picture.”

