Protests Against CAA, NRC: NSUI leader held, Cong says bid to silence party workers

Days after the arrest of the state chairman of the Congress minority cell in the same case, the Lucknow police on Friday arrested state vice-president of the party’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protest in Lucknow in Hazratganj police station area in December last year.

SHO, Hazratganj, Anjani Kumar Pandey said, “Anas Rehman, 27, was arrested in connection with violence in Lucknow in a case lodged at Hazratganj police station. He was sent to jail after being presented in a court. His role in the violence had come to the fore during our investigation into the case.” Rehman was arrested from Balaganj area, where he resides.

Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, activist Mohammad Shoaib, and 32 other have also been booked in the same case. The sections invoked in the case are for rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy among others.

On June 30, Uttar Pradesh Congress minority cell chief Shahnawaz Alam was arrested in connection with violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state capital last year.

Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the arrests of Alam and Rehman were an attempt by the government to silence Congress workers who are raising the issues of people on the margins. “This is an attempt to silence our party workers. This is suppression of Congress workers to intimidate them, but the Congress workers will not be intimidated and will continue to fight for the rights of the people,” said Lallu on Saturday.

