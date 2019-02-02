Protesters demand date for Ram temple construction from Mohan Bhagwat

A section of the participants, including seers, started raising slogans demanding a date for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya soon after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was here to attend the Dharma Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Prayagraj, completed his speech on the second day of the conclave.

Advertising

The protesters got up and demanded a date, saying that they cannot wait any longer. Some of them even displayed placards displaying “Ram Temple our right” and “Ayodhya mein bhavya mandir do, Sansad mein kanoon banao (Give us a magnificent temple in Ayodhya, bring a law in the Parliament)”.

When the protesters refused to calm down despite repeated assurances from the leaders on the dais, VHP volunteers threw them out of the pandal of the Dharma Sansad. The protest came a day after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad boycotted the Dharma Sansad, calling it “politically motivated”.

“We knew this was going to happen and that is why we had boycotted this Dharma Sansad. They have no intention to build the Ram temple and just want to fool everyone. This is going to cost the BJP as their workers and that of RSS and VHP have tried to fool us,” said Narendra Giri, the Akhara president.

While speaking at the conclave, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Age hum koi bhi karikaram karenge, uska prabhav chunao ke vatavaran ke grehan mein aa jayega,” adding, “mandir kewal votoron ko khush karne ke liye nahi banayenge. (Whichever programme we undertake in the future will come under the shadow of the election. Temple will not be constructed just to make the voters happy).”

Since elections are round the corner, voters should try to elect those who they know would construct the temple, Bhagwat said. “Mandir banane ke saath saath, log jaroor karenge ki mandir banane walon ko chunanan hai…” said Bhagwat. Later adding, “Unko humare is andolan ki kadhnayi nahi honi chahiye, aise hi humko chalna hoga, mandir usse jalda ban jayega… (We have to plan our movement in a way that they should not face difficulties because of this. This way the temple will be constructed faster).”

Asking the audience to understand the importance of the next four-five months, Bhagwat said, “Chaar-chheh mahine mein ho gaya toh achhi baat hai. uske baad woh zaroor hoga yeh hum sab log dekhenge (It’s would be good if it’s constructed in the next four to five months. However, if it is not done in this time, we will see that it gets done for sure),” said Bhagwat as section of the crowd started becoming impatient.

Advertising

Assuring the public that they are committed to building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and there are people in the government, who are also supporting it, Bhagwat assured that Sangh has conveyed this aggressively to the government. “Sarkar karegi to Ram Chandra ka ashirwad unko milega… Nahi karegi to Ram Chandra ke maan mein kya hoga apne ko pata nahi. Lekin sarkar ne apna irada to jahir kar diya aisa mujhe lagta hai (If the government does it then they would be blessed by Ram, and if not, then Ram would decide, but at least their intention has been made clear, this is what I feel),” said Bhagwat.