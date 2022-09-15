Protest Against Unemployment, Inflation: Police stop SP MLAs & leaders on way to protest venue, say no permission

The first day of Samajwadi Party’s five-day protest against issues like inflation and unemployment ended with an alleged scuffle between the party’s MLAs and workers and the police, after the former were stopped from proceeding towards the state Assembly, in Lucknow on Wednesday. The protesting group was stopped near the SP headquarters and taken to Eco Garden, police said.

While the police claimed that the SP leaders were stopped as they didn’t have the required permission to protest, the party brass countered it by saying that as the protest was by MLAs within the Vidhan Sabha premises, no permission was required. SP leaders including party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the police action and hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘killing the democracy”.

According to reports, SP MLAs and workers were to take out a march on Wednesday from the party’s headquarters on Vikramaditya Marg to the Vidhan Sabha complex. The party leaders were to stage a five-day protest near former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s statue on the premises of Vidhan Bhawan. SP leaders said the initial plan was that 21 party MLAs would participate in the protest.

However, police prevented the group from proceeding towards the protest venue outside the SP office and were taken to Eco Garden. SP leaders said Akhilesh Yadav was inside the party headquarters in a meeting while the two sides got into the alleged scuffle.

SP leaders also alleged that Lucknow police personnel had been stationed outside their homes from Tuesday night to prevent them from joining the protest the next day.

Talking to media persons later in the evening, SP’s Chief Whip in UP Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandey said various party MLAs were put under house arrest since late Tuesday night. “Houses of SP MLAs were turned into a cantonment with heavy police deployment. The policemen entered my residence by scaling the boundary at midnight. There is no room for such actions in a democracy. We condemn the police action,” said Pandey, who claimed that his arm was dislocated while the police were trying to party workers.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Pandey said the BJP government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. “I had informed the Assembly Speaker in writing about the protest and others were told about it through the media,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (Lucknow), Piyush Mordia said the SP did not obtain any permission from the authorities to hold the protest. “The MLAs and workers who attempted to hold the protest were taken to Eco Garden, the venue designated by the district administration for protests,” he said.

“SP workers and leaders staged a protest at Eco Garden and later returned at around 2 pm,” said Mordia.

Countering the police claim, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “A permission from the administration was not required for the dharna because it was to be staged by elected MLAs inside the premises of the Vidhan Bhawan. Also, there were only a few MLAs who would have protested for a limited time period. “If just 21 MLAs were participating in the protest, how can law and order and traffic movement be disturbed?” Pandey said.

Advertisement

However, when asked about the allegations of SP MLAs and leaders being put under house arrest, Mordia said, “The SP leaders were asked to go Eco Garden if they wanted to stage a protest.”

The SP claimed that at least 15 party MLAs and other party leaders were arrested and the police forcibly took them to the Eco Garden. SP president Akhilesh Yadav too condemned the police action against his party’s leaders. “The BJP government is killing democracy. Its attitude is completely undemocratic and dictating. There is an emergency-like situation in the state. The BJP government is suppressing the voices of the public,” the former chief minister said in a statement.

Yadav added that police had put several senior leaders including SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel, former minister Arvind Singh Gope and party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra under house arrest.

Chaudhary said the party has decided to cancel the protest. “Now, SP MLAs and leaders will participate in a pad yatra from the party office to Vidhan Sabha on September 19 and it will be led by Akhilesh Yadav,” he added. UP Assembly’s monsoon session will begin from September 19.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary criticised the SP for its “illegal” demonstration and that the party believed in “spreading anarchy to draw public attention”.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“He (Akhilesh) is not able to manage his family, party and alliance partners. To divert attention from that, he is spreading anarchy. There is rule of law in the state and the government is taking action accordingly,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The BJP leader added that everyone in a democracy has the right to speak their mind. “The public has elected them as the Opposition. UP Assembly’s monsoon session is set to begin from September 19. Whatever questions they have, they should raise them from democratic platforms. The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council are the best platforms for that in a democracy.”

“If they have to criticize the government, then they should raise questions inside Vidhan Sabha,” he said adding that SP has a history of spreading anarchy, hooliganism, corruption and dishonesty.