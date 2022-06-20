Protest against Agnipath scheme: UP police arrest 387, file 34 FIRs

As protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme continued in Uttar Pradesh for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with reports of violence from eastern districts of Chandauli and Deoria, police Sunday said that they have so far arrested 387 people and registered 34 FIRs in connection with the violent protests that broke out on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday evening, UP Police said that out of the 387 arrested people, 145 were booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Others arrested have been booked under various IPC sections, including rioting and damage to public property.

In Chandauli, some youths torched a private vehicle during a protest on Sunday before they were dispersed by the police. A senior police official said that three persons were taken into custody in connection with Sunday’s incident.

In Deoria’s Barhaj area, some youths gathered and pelted the police with stones and bricks.

“All the sensitive places were identified and a heavy force was deployed. These students communicated through a WhatsApp group and gathered at the bypass in Barhaj and started throwing stones and raising slogans against the Agnipath scheme. Then, they headed to a petrol pump and indulged in vandalism there. We will lodge an FIR based on a complaint from the petrol pump owner,” said Barhaj SHO Jai Shankar Mishra.

Another police official said, “The youths also apparently stole some money from the salesmen at the petrol pump and set on fire two vehicles there. Ten people have been taken into custody and are being questioned.”

Saharanpur police Sunday arrested five “fake Army aspirants” for allegedly planning violence and protests at the railway station in the district.

Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar said: “Of the five, two are office-bearers of political parties…”

Nine directors of Aligarh coaching centres held

Lucknow: The Aligarh police has arrested nine directors of army coaching institutes for allegedly instigating youth to protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Aligarh had witnessed violent protests on Friday against the recruitment scheme. Protesters had blocked a highway and torched vehicles.

“The role of the coaching institute directors came to light during questioning of other accused. We have arrested nine directors of coaching institutes,” SSP (Aligarh) Kalanidhi Naithani. They have been booked under various IPC sections, including damage to public property.

According to Circle Officer (Khair) Rakesh Kumar Shisodiya, the coaching centre directors allegedly told aspirants through social media to reach the protest site on June 17. So far, police have arrested over 90 people with 40 booked for breach of peace. ENS