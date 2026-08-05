Proposal to constitute ‘UP Nomadic Development Board’ gets Cabinet go-ahead

To ensure balanced technological and economic development in the western, eastern and central regions of the state, Yu Hub will be developed on a “dual-location model” in Noida and Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to constitute the ‘Uttar Pradesh Nomadic Development Board’ to ensure socio-economic upliftment and welfare of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The primary objective of the Board is to identify these communities, prepare their enumeration, and ensure the effective implementation and monitoring of the Central and state governments’ welfare schemes like SEED (Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Denotified Nomadic Tribes), housing and livelihood assistance), the government said in a statement.

The Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of making policy recommendations, resolving the problems of these communities, and establishing coordination among government departments. Its structure is two-tiered, under which, at the state level, a committee under the chairmanship of the Minister of Social Welfare, and for the resolution of local problems, district-level committees under the chairmanship of the district magistrate concerned will function.