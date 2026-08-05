Proposal to constitute ‘UP Nomadic Development Board’ gets Cabinet go-ahead

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to constitute the ‘Uttar Pradesh Nomadic Development Board’ to ensure socio-economic upliftment and welfare of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.
The primary objective of the Board is to identify these communities, prepare their enumeration, and ensure the effective implementation and monitoring of the Central and state governments’ welfare schemes like SEED (Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Denotified Nomadic Tribes), housing and livelihood assistance), the government said in a statement.
The Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of making policy recommendations, resolving the problems of these communities, and establishing coordination among government departments. Its structure is two-tiered, under which, at the state level, a committee under the chairmanship of the Minister of Social Welfare, and for the resolution of local problems, district-level committees under the chairmanship of the district magistrate concerned will function.
The Board will have the authority to conduct inspection, inquiry, and prepare databases. The tenure of the Board at the non-official level will be three years and meetings of the board will be held at least once every three months.
Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Development Region
The Cabinet, under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region and Other Area Development Authority Act, 2024, gave the go-ahead to the proposal of declaring the ‘Prayagraj–Chitrakoot Development Region’ and to constitute the ‘Prayagraj–Chitrakoot Regional Development Authority’.
The Authority will come into effect from the date of issuance of the notification after the Cabinet approval, the statement said.
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It has been formed with an to achieve coordinated, rapid, and integrated planned development of the adjoining and nearby areas of the districts of Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Banda, Kaushambi, and Hamirpur bordering Prayagraj district and provide better civic amenities and infrastructure facilities.
Also, a Yu Hub (Deep Tech Hub) is being established in Lucknow and Noida to promote advanced research infrastructure, prototyping and testing facilities, investment and technology commercialisation, and to transform research into commercial products and industries in the state, the government said. Its objective is to provide world-class infrastructure, access to capital, industry-academia collaboration and a favorable policy environment through a deep-tech innovation ecosystem, and to establish the state as a national and global centre of innovation and technology, it added. Besides, Yu Hub will serve as an integrated platform for startups, research institutions, industry, investors and policy-makers.
To ensure balanced technological and economic development in the western, eastern and central regions of the state, Yu Hub will be developed on a “dual-location model” in Noida and Lucknow. The Noida centre will focus on quantum and advanced computing, semiconductor design and OSAT, physical AI and robotics, defence technologies, while the Lucknow centre will focus on sectors such as application-based AI, networks, healthcare, Industrial AI, agricultural biotechnology and manufacturing, the statement read.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
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