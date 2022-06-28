Prophet remark row: UP police claim to have fresh leads linking violence in Kanpur, Prayagraj

Police claimed to have found fresh leads in the ongoing investigation, indicating that there is a link between the violence in Kanpur and Prayagraj that took place on June 3 and 10 over the remarks against Prophet Muhammad by a former BJP spokesperson.

It has been found in the probe that Prayagraj-based activist Javed Mohammad was in regular contact with a man from Kanpur’s Yateemkhana area where violence had erupted first, police officials said.

The inquiry is on to ascertain if the alleged conspirators behind the violence in Kanpur and Prayagraj were the same. In Prayagraj, violence had erupted in the Kareli and Khuldabad areas on June 10.

“We scrutinised the call records of Javed’s mobile phone and found that he was in a regular touch with a Kanpur-based man between June 3 and 10. The call durations of the two increased after June 3,” said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar.

The talked for 10-15 minutes regularly after June 3, he said, citing call details.

The SSP, however, refused to divulge details about the Kanpur-based man, adding that he lives around the Yateemkhana area where violence broke out on June 3.

Action will be taken on the basis of the evidence, he added.

Javed Mohammad was sent back to jail after his two-day police remand ended on Sunday.

But Kanpur Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Anand Prakash Tiwari denied having any information about any probe by the Prayagraj police into a city resident’s role in connection with the violence.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena could not be contacted.

So far, the Prayagraj police have arrested 105 persons, including seven minors, in the June 10 violence. They are looking into the role of 21 persons whose role came up during the investigation.

Raids are being conducted to trace them.

The Prayagraj police have declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on the five absconding accused, including All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Shah Alam, wanted in the case. Other four are Umar Khalid, corporator Fazal Khan, Ashish Mittal and Zeeshan Rehman.

Prayagraj SSP Kumar the Kanpur-based suspect has not been named as accused by the Kanpur police in the June 3 violence case yet.