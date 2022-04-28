Property dealer held for murder of two in Prayagraj

A property dealer has been arrested for allegedly killing two men involved in the sale and purchase of properties in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on Wednesday, said police.

According to the police, Deepak Vishwakarma (36) shot dead Yasid Ali and Sultan Ahmad, both in their forties, after they had an argument over a property deal at the former’s residence. The deceased and the accused were known to each other, police said.

“During questioning, Vishwakarma told police that four persons – Imran Ali, Yasid Ali, Sultan Ahmad, and Rasool Ahmad, all dealing in properties – came to his residence with a blank stamp paper to forcefully get the registry of a plot done. He said there was an argument, and the four persons, who had come with firearms, tried to shoot him. According to Vishwakarma, he snatched a pistol from them and fired at them. In the firing, Yasid and Sultan were shot in the head. We have a video of the confession,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said.

Police said that four firearms were recovered from the spot. “All were countrymade. We have also recovered some bullet shells from the spot,” a police officer said.

“While Yasid Ali and Sultan Ahmad died, the other two — Imran Ali and Rasool Ahmad – escaped. We are looking for them. We are awaiting a complaint from the family of deceased persons and will lodge the FIR accordingly,” said a police officer.