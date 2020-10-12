Property cards given to 40,000 people in 346 eastern UP villages

It was launched by Modi on April 24.

Around 40,000 people from 346 villages spread over 37 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh were on Sunday handed over property cards in a virtual programme presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The property cards were distributed under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology scheme, or Svamitva, under the Union Panchayati Raj Department. It was launched by Modi on April 24.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the present in the virtual ceremony.

Modi distributed at least 1 lakh property cards in 763 villages across the country. The PM said the property cards would end land disputes and pave way for easy loans.

Hard copies of the cards were distributed through the local administration to the beneficiaries in UP.

“As many as 39,989 rural residential/land records (Gharauni) have been prepared in 346 villages of 37 districts of eastern UP in the initial stage of the pilot project,” said a government spokesperson.

“With the help of the initial map, made with the assistance of a drone, physical verification of all the personal, institutional, semi-government and government properties was done by a survey team,” added the spokesperson.

“The records prepared under the ownership scheme will help in financial liquidity and financial sustainability of rural areas and will give pace to the development process,” said a statement issued by the state government.

