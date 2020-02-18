Properties of 4 GRP personnel attached for ‘wrongful detention’

Police have also obtained an order for attaching properties of other two GRP personnel, including then station officer of Chandausi GRP Police Station Mohammad Feroz Khan. (Representational image) Police have also obtained an order for attaching properties of other two GRP personnel, including then station officer of Chandausi GRP Police Station Mohammad Feroz Khan. (Representational image)

Properties of two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables have been attached for allegedly robbing a businessman after detaining him at Chandausi GRP Police Station in Sambhal district last August. Police have also obtained an order for attaching properties of other two GRP personnel, including then station officer of Chandausi GRP Police Station Mohammad Feroz Khan.

All the GRP personnel are absconding since the registration of an FIR against them.

“There are a total of of six accused in the case. Two GRP personnel, including Sub-Inspector Jindal Singh, had procured bail in the case. Four others, including Feroz Khan, remained absconding following which the police moved a local court in Bareilly court and obtained the order for attachment of their properties,” Circle Officer, GRP (Ghaziabad), Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, said.

While the three constables against whom the court has issued attachment of property order are residents of Bijnor, Feroz Khan is a resident of Baghpat.

“Properties of Akeel and Hemant have been attached on the court’s order. We will be attaching the property of another constable, Waseem, a native of Afzalgarh in Bijnor, on Tuesday,” said Station House Officer, GRP (Bijnor), Siddharth Tomar.

According to GRP, on August 8 last year a local businessman, Ankit Rastogi, had gone to Chandausi railway station to catch a train when police personnel in civil dress abused him. When Ankit objected, police took him to Chandausi railway police station where they allegedly took away Rs 50,000 he was carrying with him. They also reportedly robbed his cellphone and a golden ring from him.

Rastogi was released next morning and the accused policemen also allegedly forced Ankit to sign on some blank papers.

After residents protested, an FIR was lodged into the matter. The FIR was lodged under IPC section 392 (robbery), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under Prevention of Corruption Act.

