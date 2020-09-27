Promote 896 PAC personnel as per rules, CM Yogi Adityanath orders DGP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Noting that the recent decision to demote 896 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel attached with the Civil Police was taken without informing the government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the decision to be reversed and said that promotions should be given as per the rules.

On September 9, the DGP headquarters issued an order, demoting the PAC personnel, who had got promoted to the ranks of head constable or Sub-Inspector (S-I) while in Civil Police. The DGP office also sent them back to their parent cadre.

The step was reportedly taken on the recommendation of the ADG (Recruitment and Promotion Board).

“The matter of demoting some PAC personnel has been taken seriously by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that such an action, without bringing it to the knowledge of the government, affects the morale of the police force. Keeping that in mind, the CM has directed the state DGP to ensure promotion of the security personnel as per the rules,” a statement issued by the state Information Department read.

“…The CM has directed that responsibility be set of the officers who took that decision without bringing it to the knowledge of the government, and provide a report to the government,” it added.

The step to demote the PAC personnel was taken after constable Jitendra Kumar filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, stating that even though three of his PAC colleagues were promoted in the Civil Police, he did not get any promotion. Following this, the police department checked the details of the policemen concerned and found that they were promoted as per the Civil Police rules even though they belonged to the PAC cadre.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said, “As far as the whole matter is concerned, PAC personnel are sometimes sent to Civil Police based on the requirements and then they return to their parent cadre. In this case, some of the personnel might have come to the Civil Police, while still belonging to the PAC cadre. The process of promotion in the Civil Police is different from the PAC and these police personnel might have got promoted under Civil Police rules.”

“However, even the Civil Police has different criteria for promotions. Because of that, some of them got promoted and some did not. Those who did not get promoted went to the High

Court saying that others got promotion even they were of the same batch. We then checked the details and found that they all belonged to the PAC cadre and should not have got promotion (as per the Civil Police rules). A decision was probably then taken to send them back to their cadres. When a person is sent back to the cadre, they are reinstated to their original post,” the DGP added.

The DGP said there “nothing extraordinary “ in the decision and similar actions were also taken last year.

When asked who should be held responsible for the latest decision as the CM has sought a report, the DGP refused to comment, saying it has not been decided who will lead the inquiry.

The CM did not call for “the decision be changed”, but directed d that the rules be followed in the matter, the DGP added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.