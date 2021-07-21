Project Pegasus: Opposition fell prey to foreign conspiracy, says Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the rival parties, either knowingly or unknowingly, has fallen prey to an “international conspiracy” aimed at sullying the country’s image. (File photo)

Even as the alleged snooping of political leaders and journalists using Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’ has brought the Centre and the Opposition forces to yet another friction point and triggered a war of words both inside and outside Parliament, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the rival parties, either knowingly or unknowingly, has fallen prey to an “international conspiracy” aimed at sullying the country’s image.

He called the Opposition furore in Parliament as an extension of their “negative” mindset and “negative politics”.

Demanding that the Opposition tender an apology for its conduct in both Houses, the CM said the way the alleged snooping was presented to the public ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament where crucial issues such as Covid management, vaccination, welfare of women, youth and the poor are to come up for discussion and debate shows the levels to which the Opposition politics have stooped.

“The way things have been presented a day before the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, shows the degrading level of politics and how attempts are being made to vitiate the society. The Opposition seems to be playing a negative role”,” Adityanath said.

Alleging an “international conspiracy” behind the alleged snoop-gate, the CM said, “The Opposition, knowingly or unknowingly, is falling prey to the international conspiracy.”

Claiming similar attempts had been made in the past to tarnish the country’s global standing, Adityanath cited the riots in northeast Delhi during former US president Donald Trump’s visit in 2020 and the alleged plot to weaken the fight against the pandemic.

The CM further alleged that the Opposition couldn’t digest how SC, ST and OBC leaders were assigned critical leadership roles in the Union cabinet and hence have resorted to such disruptive tactics from the time the new ministers were inducted.

Labelling the Opposition politics as “baseless” and “negative”, he said it was harmful for the country. However, the CM added that just as they had done when the Opposition had tried to rake up the Rafael deal before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and failed, he was confident that the people would see the reality this time as well.

Adityanath said people are demanding that the Opposition apologise for spreading canards during the Covid pandemic and then create an uproar in the Parliament where issues of public interest were to be raised. “It is a big conspiracy that the issue came to light just a day before the start of the Monsoon session,” the CM added.

Earlier on Tuesday, both Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP over the alleged snoop-gate.

Mayawati demanded a high-level inquiry into the allegations, saying said that while such snooping and blackmail using the same isn’t new, purchasing costly equipment for tapping the phones of ministers, Opposition leaders, officers and journalists is serious and very dangerous. She said the issue has created ripples across the country and the clarification issued by the central government is not sufficient, adding that it is necessary that an “independent and fair investigation” is done into the entire incident.

The SP chief alleged that listening to the private conversations of citizens represents an “extreme violation of the right to privacy”.

He said if the BJP was behind it, it should face necessary action, if it wasn’t and have no idea who was, it is the “failure of the BJP government on national security”.