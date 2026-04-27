Prohibitory orders imposed in UP’s Ghazipur over death of a girl  

The Ghazipur district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 163 across the district till April 30, restricting any form of assembly, protest or political mobilisation in view of possible law and order concerns linked to the death of a teenage girl on April 15.

The restrictions come amid rising political tensions, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announcing that he will visit Ghazipur on April 29 following an attack on an SP delegation that had earlier tried to reach the village.

“No political party, group or individual will be allowed to gather, enter the district to stage protests, or organise demonstrations related to the incident,” District Magistrate Anupam Shukla said.

Officials said the step was taken as certain groups and political actors were allegedly trying to escalate the matter, raising fears of unrest. Police also flagged the circulation of misleading and unverified information about the incident by “mischievous elements” and some political workers, which could fuel public anger and tension.

The administration also appealed to the public to maintain calm and avoid spreading rumours while the investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of the teenage girl, alleging attempts to “change statements” of the victim’s family.

Sharing a video of the victim’s father on X, Yadav said, “Changing statements does not change the truth. Uttar Pradesh has never seen such a weak chief minister, under whose watch poor and helpless victims are pressured to alter their statements.”

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In the video, the girl’s father can be purportedly heard accusing a village head of intimidation and alleging that stones were pelted when a Samajwadi Party delegation had gone to meet the family.

He also claimed that a police officer was injured while trying to protect him.

On Saturday, however, the victim’s father told reporters that he did not want political leaders to visit his home for “political mileage”.

He also said that the district officials have assured him of strict action against the accused and expressed satisfaction with the police investigation.

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Raising a volley of questions, Yadav asked why there was a delay in lodging the FIR in the case, why statements were allegedly altered, and why the victim’s family was being “harassed”.

He also claimed that the Ghazipur incident mirrored the Hathras case, claiming both involved families from marginalised backgrounds and “dominant elements” as perpetrators.

In Hathras, a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped on September 14, 2020. She later died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 29.

Varanasi Zone ADGP, Piyush Mordia, said the girl had gone missing on the night of April 14, and her body was found about 3 km from her home in the Ganga early the next morning.

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Based on a complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered, and the main accused has been arrested, the officer said.

Senior police and administrative officials have met the victim’s family, Mordia said, noting that the father has sought a speedy trial to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

The officer also said that some “outsiders” attempted to create unrest in the village.

With PTI Inputs