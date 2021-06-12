Professors in unreserved category selected on merit: Banda Agriculture University

The institution said a new advertisement would be published, seeking applications for the 16 remaining posts in different categories.

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture said it was looking into allegations that Banda University of Agriculture and Technology did not follow the roster system of reservation and appointed a high number of teachers from a particular caste, the university on Friday said in a statement that of the 40 vacant posts it had filled 24 so far, with 16 candidates chosen from the “unreserved category” based on merit.

The institution sidestepped the allegation that BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, the representative of Tindwari, levelled in a recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Copies of the letter were sent to Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prajapati wrote that the university issued two separate advertisements to fill the 40 vacant posts for professors, associate professors and assistant professors with a “devious” attempt to “conduct serious irregularities in reservation”. He claimed that in a list of 15 selected candidates in the “Unreserved (UR)” category, 11 had the “Singh” surname.

In its statement, the institution said, “By advertisements number 01/2020 and 01/2021, there were total 40 posts advertised – eight professors, 14 associate professors and 18 assistant professors. Out of these 18 posts were of unreserved category, 11 of Other Backward Class (OBC), nine of Scheduled Caste (SC) and two of financially weaker section. Of the total 40 posts, we found suitable candidates for 24, of which 16 were from the unreserved category, five from OBC and 3 from the SC category. The remaining 16 posts left vacant as we did not find suitable candidates.”

The institution said a new advertisement would be published, seeking applications for the 16 remaining posts in different categories.

The university said that as per the University Act, its vice-chancellor heads the selection committee that also has two special experts appointed by the governor, a presiding officer, one head of department, one OBC and one SC member.

“The applicants are selected based on the marks in their scorecard, presentation and marks given by the selection committee interview, and thus taking an average of that. The videography of the interviews is in records,” the institution added.